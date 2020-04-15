Country Superstar Russell Dickerson Shares Life-Changing News

Country superstar Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey Dickerson announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together.

“I’ve been rocking the dad shoes for a while now. NOW they’re official!” the 32-year-old country singer shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED:Superstar Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Apr 15, 2020 at 6:58am PDT

“It just got to the point where we’re like, ‘Well, if it happens, it happens,'” he added, after sharing that they were trying for nine months to conceive a child. “‘It’ll happen when it does.'”(RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

Dickerson continued, “It’s all God’s timing on that part. So yeah, I was completely surprised.”

The “Love You Like I Used To” hitmaker then shared the great way his wife shared the happy news with him on New Years Day.

“She put a stocking up on the mantel and I opened it,” Russell shared of the gift his wife gave him after their extended family had left their home following the holidays, calling it the “sweetest” surprise. Inside the stocking was “little navy blue slippers with big white letters on them” that read, “Best Dad.”

And while they still don’t know yet the gender of the baby, the happy couple is keeping busy “in the planning stages” while working on their new house.

“My family has the tradition of the initials R.E.D.; mine’s Russell Edward Dickerson and my dad is Richard Edward Dickerson,” the superstar singer went on to explain of possible baby names for their child. “I want to keep that tradition going, if it’s a boy, of our ‘Edward Dickerson’ name.”

The happy news comes after the “Yours” singer and his then bride-to-be-tied the knot back in 2013.

Congratulations!