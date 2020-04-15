Selena Gomez Sues Mobile App Company For $10M After Use Of Image, Likeness

Musician Selena Gomez sued a mobile game over the use of her image and likeness.

Gomez filed a $10 million lawsuit against the mobile game “Clothes Forever — Styling Game” for basing a character off the “Rare” singer, according to a report published Tuesday by Variety.

Selena Gomez filed a $10 million lawsuit against a gaming company for using her likeness without her consent https://t.co/CnNaKzSnHp — Tech Insider (@techinsider) April 15, 2020

“Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game,” the lawsuit, obtained by the outlet, stated. “Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features.”

“Interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!” a promotion for the app advertised.

Gomez claimed she has “carefully curated all endorsements and business opportunities” to help support her goals as a role model. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Surprises Fans With 3 New Songs On Deluxe Album)

Gomez did not hold back any punches in this lawsuit. Not only does she say she would NEVER have let them use her likeness, she called the game “bug-riddled” and pointed out it only had a “measly” 3.5 stars in the app store.

She did not want to be associated with this game, and I can’t blame her. As a celebrity, you don’t want your name to be associated with something that sucks.