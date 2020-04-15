Stacey Abrams Says She Would Be ‘An Excellent Running Mate’ For Joe Biden

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on Wednesday that she would be “honored” to be selected by presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Joe Biden to be his running mate.

Stacey Abrams says she is qualified to be Vice President and potentially POTUS b/c she has “spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy” https://t.co/lJ3c2TVWnD — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 15, 2020

“I would be an excellent running mate,” Abrams said in an interview with Elle magazine in a direct pitch for the position of Vice President.

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Abrams is the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives who rose to national prominence in 2018 during a closely watched gubernatorial race against now Governor Brian Kemp, which she narrowly lost. (RELATED: Democrats Are Misleadingly Blaming The GOP For Racist Voter Suppression In The Georgia Gubernatorial Battle)

“I am very self-aware, and I know that my résumé … is usually reduced to ‘She didn’t become the governor of Georgia.’ But it is important to understand all the things I did to prepare for that contest. That campaign was not a whim. It was the outcome of decades of deliberate work building my capacity to serve as many people as I could, in the most effective way possible,” Abrams added in the interview.

Despite losing the gubernatorial race, Abrams refused to initially concede and has consistently said that it was a stolen election due to the fact that Kemp oversaw Georgia’s election process as Secretary of State at the time. No evidence has ever been found of voter suppression by Governor Kemp during the race.

Joe Biden has committed to picking a woman as his running mate and has floated Abrams as a potential pick along with former 2020 rivals Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.