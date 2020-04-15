Texas High Schools Lead The NFL With Most Drafted Quarterbacks In Past 10 Years

Texas high schools have produced the most quarterbacks drafted in the NFL over the past decade.

According to a graphic from CBS Sports, Texas high schools have produced 18 drafted quarterbacks in the past 10 years. Florida is second at 17 and California is third with 16. There’s a huge drop after those three states. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the map below.

Is anybody surprised the state of Texas has produced the most drafted quarterbacks in the past decade? If you are, you sure shouldn’t be.

The state has a big population and it’s the mecca of football in America. The state has the best athletes and coaches in the sport.

Some notable players to come out of Texas high schools are Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel, Ryan Tannehill, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

To say the state of Texas produces all-star talent through high school and college would be an epic understatement.

Nobody can match the level of football in Texas.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below!