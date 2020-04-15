Trump Campaign Accuses Abortion Lobby Of Using Coronavirus ‘To Promote The Killing Of Unborn Children’

President Donald Trump’s campaign accused abortion proponents of using coronavirus to “promote the killing of unborn children” after abortion activists said Republicans and Trump targeted abortion during the pandemic.

The National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) released an ad Wednesday “to hold Donald Trump and Republican politicians accountable for putting ideology over science amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 30-second ad, which is part of NARAL Pro-Choice America’s six-figure effort aimed at swinging voters, shows women discussing how Trump and Republicans are using the virus to limit abortion access. (RELATED: Pro-Life Lawmakers Urge Trump To Uphold Regulations On Fetal Tissue Research And Abortion Drugs)

The Trump campaign responded by saying the abortion lobby’s attempts to use coronavirus to promote abortion are “disgusting.”

“President Trump is the most pro-life president in American history,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: These States Say Abortions Are Essential During The Coronavirus Crisis)

He added: “It’s disgusting, but not surprising, that the extreme abortion lobby would try to use a global health crisis to promote the killing of unborn children.”

NARAL has not yet responded to a request for comment from the DCNF.

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=UZJgpntQzRg&feature=emb_title

