Tua Tagovailoa Threw More Passes At His Pro Day Than He Did During 4th Quarter Of Games At Alabama

One wild stat shows how dominant Alabama was with Tua Tagovailoa playing quarterback.

According to Daniel Jeremiah and NFL Research, the dual-threat passer threw more passes at his pro day (72) than he did in the 4th quarter of games while at Alabama (68).

Crazy stat!

Tua pass attempts at his workout/Pro Day: 72 Tua pass attempts in the 4th quarter in his career at Alabama: 68 H/t @NFLResearch — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 10, 2020

The first thing I thought when I saw this stat was why it isn’t all over the place. Stop and think about how wild those two numbers are for a moment.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were so good with Tua under center that he barely ever played in the fourth quarter.

Only 68 career fourth quarter passes! It’s an absolutely mind-boggling number.

The fact Alabama never won a national title with Tua as the full-time starter will never make sense. He was the greatest quarterback Nick Saban ever had, and the only title came when he played the second half against Georgia.

They got smoked by Clemson his sophomore season and then didn’t make the playoff last season.

Either way, the numbers speak for themselves. The dude was a phenom on the field, and Alabama often had games put away by halftime with him playing QB.

Now, it’s time to find out what he’s capable of in the NFL.