Will Smith Talks To D.J. Jazzy Jeff About What His Pal Went Through After Dealing With Coronavirus-Like Symptoms

Will Smith talked to D.J. Jazzy Jeff about what he went through after his pal started experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.

“I came home from my trip, you know, I feel like I’m coming down with something,” the 55-year-old DJ shared with Smith in a video posted on YouTube from the superstar’s series “Will From Home.” The clip was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“Got in the bed, don’t remember the next 10 days,” he added. “My temperature had reached about 103, the chills, I lost smell, I lost sense of taste.”(RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“When I went and got the chest X-Ray, she came in and said pneumonia in both of your lungs,” he shared. “People think we’re at the end, and I think we’re really at the beginning.”

The superstar also spoke via video on the “Tamron Hall Show “Tuesday and discussed his symptoms in more detail, per the Hollywood Reporter.

“I didn’t even realize the severity of it,” Jeff shared. “When my wife and I were at the store, I looked at her and told her I didn’t feel well. And she was asking what was wrong, and I said, ‘I feel a little achy, like I’m coming down with something.’ I literally went home and got into bed and almost don’t remember the next 11 days after that.”

Jeff went on to explain, despite his fears he had contracted COVID-19, he wasn’t able to get tested at and only got a flu test.

“When we finally were able to go to the doctor, they wouldn’t test me for COVID-19,” the DJ explained. “They gave me a flu test and then gave me an X-ray on my lungs and said I had pneumonia in both of my lungs, which terrified me to death.”

Luckily, after he got what he called “very heavy antibiotics” to help him recover, he was able to “come out of it” and said he’s “blessed to say that I’m feeling great right now.”