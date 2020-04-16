‘His Narcissism Knows No Limit’ — Adam Schiff Criticizes Trump, Accuses Him Of Delaying Checks To Put His Name On Them

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff criticized President Donald Trump in a social media post Thursday, accusing him of “narcissism” and delaying Americans’ relief checks.

“We have the highest unemployment since the Great Depression. Roads backed up with families waiting in line at food banks,” Schiff wrote.

“Yet the President tells them they may have to wait for relief. While Treasury embroiders his name on the checks,” he added.

“His narcissism knows no limit.”

This comes in response to reporting from the Washington Post about the checks that will have Trump’s name printed on them.

The Post’s reporting indicated that printing Trump’s name on the checks caused them to be delayed.

Delivery of stimulus checks is being slowed down by several days… so that President Trump’s name can be printed on each check. https://t.co/JYTVhcgdFt — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) April 15, 2020

The Treasury Department’s Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Monica Crowley responded Wednesday, accusing the Post of “inaccurate and misleading” reporting, and insisting that checks will “go out on time and exactly as planned.”

Treasury spokesperson response to last night’s inaccurate and misleading Washington Post story: pic.twitter.com/5K7SNa6PFC — Monica Crowley (@TreasurySpox) April 15, 2020

Schiff has attacked Trump’s handling of coronavirus before. Earlier this month, he said on MSNBC that Trump’s “weeks long, maybe months long delay in taking this seriously has had catastrophic consequences.” (RELATED: Adam Schiff: Removing Trump Urgent Because He’s ‘Threatening’ To ‘Cheat In The Next Election’)