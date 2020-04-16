Bald Eagles In America Found Doing Something For First Time In Decades

Bald eagles and their eaglets were found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus for the first time in decades, the Associated Press reported.
Biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Wednesday according to the Associated Press.
The agency’s coordinator of raptor managements, Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, said the last known mention of such a sighting was a 1927 record, making the find in 2020 “amazing.” The eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir. (RELATED: The COVID-19 Threat To America’s Wildlife)
“It’s been an 18-year trek for me, keeping my eye out for a bald eagle nest in a saguaro, so finally finding one is amazing,” Jacobson said, according to KGUN 9.
How Arizona is this! Our eagle survey team captured this image of a bald eagle family nesting in the arms of a saguaro – a rare sight! In fact, it’s the first time an image of eagles nesting in a saguaro has been captured in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/OmXRGi9mVE
— Arizona Game & Fish (@azgfd) April 16, 2020