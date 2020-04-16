Bernie Sanders Asked About Biden Sexual Assault Accusation Before Biden

Former 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was asked to address sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden — before Biden himself was asked.

Tara Reade, who worked as a Senate staffer for Biden in 1993, accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her, and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent. The Biden campaign has denied the assault, saying it “absolutely did not happen.” (RELATED: ‘Believe All Women’: Women’s Groups That Condemned Kavanaugh Silent On Biden Accuser Tara Reade)

“I think it is relevant to talk about anything, and I think that any woman who feels that she was assaulted has every right in the world to stand up and make her claims,” Sanders said Thursday on CBS This Morning. He was asked about Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comment that the allegations are “legitimate to talk about.”

“I think she has the right to make her claims, and get a public hearing and the public will make their own conclusions about it. I just don’t know enough about it to comment further,” the Vermont senator added.

WATCH:

Analysis by the Washington Free Beacon found that since Reade made her claims public on March 24, the former vice president has faced 81 questions and over 20 hours of interviews with media, but no one has asked Biden to comment on Reade’s allegations.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.