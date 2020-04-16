Britney Spears Calls Split With Ex-Justin Timberlake ‘One Of The World’s Biggest Breakups’

Britney Spears got everyone’s attention when she posted a video dancing to her ex-Justin Timberlakes’s song “Filthy” and referenced their breakup nearly twenty years ago.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days!!!!!” the 38-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

“As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored,” she added, before surprising her fans by addressing her very public split from Timberlake in the early 2000s. (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

“PS I know we [Spears and Timberlake] had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius!!!!” the “Oops I Did It Again” hitmaker explained.

“Great song JT!!!!,” she added. “Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!!”

And apparently the “SexyBack” hitmaker caught word of the post and responded, per the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, as noted by Bustle.com.

The NSYNC alum responded to with a laughing smiling emoji and a handful of high five emojis.

For those that might have forgotten, the “Toxic” hitmaker and the 39-year-old pop singer met as teenagers in their early days on Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club and later dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.