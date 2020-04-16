Cincinnati Bengals Are Maxing Out Interview Time With Joe Burrow Ahead Of The Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have spent a ton of time talking with Joe Burrow ahead of the NFL draft.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have maxed out their three-hour weekly interview time limit with Burrow. He's widely believed to be the man they'll take first overall April 23.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Bengals are making use of their time with Joe Burrow, building familiarity with the presumptive No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/6S2WlG3Ygb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

There’s no question at all in my mind who the Bengals will select April 23. When next Thursday night rolls around, Joe Burrow will be going to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Short of an absolute shockwave coming through the NFL in the next seven days, the LSU Heisman winner will be suiting up in black and orange in 2020.

It simply makes the most sense. The Bengals need a new QB, Burrow doesn’t have health questions and he’s a proven winner.

The Bengals have been locked in on him, they’re maximizing their interview time and there’s no doubt who they’re taking next week.

We’ll see how Burrow does in the NFL, but there’s a lot of stuff to be excited about if you’re a fan of Cincy. Burrow brings a winning mentality and he represents a fresh start. It should be a lot of fun to watch!