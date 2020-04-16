Cleveland Browns Release New Uniforms For The 2020 Season

The Cleveland Browns dropped their new uniforms for the 2020 season Wednesday.

In what might be the most vanilla uniform update in the history of the league, the Browns will seemingly not change their uniforms very much at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the announcement video below.

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we’ll always be.https://t.co/VwRW3sfRSx pic.twitter.com/HbQYZQEu9N — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

The team’s website wrote the following explanation for the new uniforms:

Inspired by the AAFC and NFL champion squads of the 40s, 50s and 60s, the Kardiac Kids, the team’s memorable run through the mid-80s and even some of the best memories in recent years, the Browns’ updated look pays homage to the past while incorporating all of the modern technology of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Uniform, which provides the kind of wear-ability and comfort players expect in the modern NFL.

I say this with 100% complete seriousness for everybody reading this. I honestly can’t really tell the difference between these uniforms and the old ones.

They look pretty much the exact same to me. Am I missing something here? Am I not seeing the big picture?

View this post on Instagram A nod to the past. ⚪️???? A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Apr 15, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

If you’re going to release new uniforms, then you have to swing for the fence. You have to go big. You have to be bold.

The Browns didn’t do any of that. It looked like the organization played it incredibly safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Apr 15, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

I guess it’s just the latest example of the Browns having a loser mentality. You just hate to see an organization with such proud fans struggle on every front! Hate to see it happen!