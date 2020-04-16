Louis C.K. Gives $30,000 To Comedy Cellar Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Comedian Louis C.K. donated $30,000 to help support the staff at the Comedy Cellar.

Louis C.K. donated to a GoFundMe account set up by stand-up comedian Mike Birbiglia, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The Comedy Cellar, which is located in Greenwich Village, New York City, has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis showing some major appreciation for the Comedy Cellar, the club that hosted his first set back after harassment allegations. https://t.co/PAtJlmaWcq — BroBible (@BroBible) April 16, 2020

Louis C.K. first donated $10,000 a week ago and then chipped in another $20,000.

Other comedians have also donated to the fundraiser, Page Six reported.

“SNL” comedian Michael Che donated $5,000 and Sarah Silverman donated $1,000. Singer and guitarist John Mayer has also donated $2,500 to the GoFundMe. (RELATED: In Case You Were Wondering If He Cares How You Feel, Louis CK Says ‘Retarded’ 41x In His Surprise Special (Among Other Things))

The target for the fundraiser was originally set at $50,000, but surpassed $104,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The donations came after Louis C.K. released his most recent surprise special April 4 where he addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Here’s some advice that really only I can give you,” he said in the special. “Here’s my advice. If you ever ask somebody, ‘Can I jerk off in front of you …’ Let me finish — I mean, let me finish what I’m saying! If you ever ask somebody, ‘May I jerk off in front of you,’ and they say ‘yes,’ just say, ‘Are you sure?’ That’s the first part. And then if they say yes, just don’t fuckin’ do it. Just don’t do it.”