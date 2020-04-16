Cooking At Home Is About To Get A Lot Simpler Thanks To This Measuring Tool

These days, going out to eat is a distant dream. As many of us are forced to stay home in an attempt to flatten the COVID-19 curve, we’re realizing that cooking at home can get downright overwhelming. And while this is a great time to try out all those recipes you’ve been keeping on the backburner over the years, the thought of measuring ingredients is enough for you to pop that frozen pizza into the oven for the third night in a row.

But, don’t lose hope yet. Say hello to the Kitchen Cube, an all-in-1 measuring device that takes the confusion out of cooking. While this thing is small enough to fit in your hand, it’s capable of providing you with over 19 of the most common US and metric measurements! Don’t even bother fiddling with measuring cups and spoons when you can use this space-saving measuring tool in all of your meals.

The KItchen Cube is made of FDA food-grade materials and is both dishwasher and microwave safe. From selecting the right measuring cups to washing the darn things, this fantastic kitchen tool makes things way simpler. And, the fact that it can replace almost all of your traditional measuring tools means your cupboards will be way less cluttered and easy to navigate.

Whether it’s cups of rice or teaspoons of vanilla extract, this innovative gadget can pretty much measure any kind of ingredient you’re working with. And for each Kitchen Cube sold, a meal will be donated to a child in need thanks to the company’s partnership with Feed My Starving Children.

Ready to kick your meal prep into high-gear? Then get things cooking with The Kitchen Cube: All-in-1 Measuring Device, now discounted to just $16.99!

