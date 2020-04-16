The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Teaching Us Valuable Lessons About Managing Pandemics. Here’s What We Should Do To Prepare For The Next Big One

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is exposing the many ways in which the U.S. and the global community are vastly under-prepared for a global pandemic.

The global failure to prepare was reflected in both shortages of medical protective equipment and threatened supply chains that were close to breaking as China, hit hard by the novel coronavirus, forced an almost nationwide shut down.

Replenishing the national stockpile of medical equipment

In anticipation of national emergencies, America has maintained a stockpile of medical equipment called the Strategic National Stockpile since 2003 and has used it to supply parts of the country during emergencies”at least 13 times.” The stockpile was dipped into following the H1N1 “Swine Flu” outbreak and according to USA Today, “the 2014 outbreaks of the ebola virus and botulism, as well as the 2016 outbreak of the zika virus, continued to significantly tax the stockpile with no serious effort from the Obama administration to replenish the fund.”

As the coronavirus crisis started to spread across the world, nations, including America, realized both that they had a shortage of equipment and that Wuhan, China, was the center of N95 mask manufacturing. (RELATED: Here’s Why The Coronavirus Outbreak Might Lead To A Resurgence In US Manufacturing)

Following this pandemic, the Trump administration should not repeat the mistakes of their predecessors and make sure that the stockpile is replenished.

Bringing Strategic Supply Chains Back To America

Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted by President Donald Trump as a potential coronavirus cure, is manufactured mostly in India. India announced April 6 that they would be limiting export of the drug, and it took a call from Trump to convince them to continue selling it to the United States on a “case-by-case” basis.

China also manufactures a vast majority of the antibiotics that Americans rely on, 97% specifically. Additionally they manufacture at least 50% percent of the chemical components for U.S. drugs. China has already threatened to cut off America’s supply of drugs in response to Trump using the term “Wuhan virus,” which the CCP alleges is a racial slur of sorts.

Author Gordon Chang, when asked about the future of China’s economy, said to the Daily Caller in March, “I think that you would find that companies, even in the non-strategic sectors, would start moving factories out of China, just because they realize that long-term China is no longer a reliable member of global supply chains.”

Several American politicians have used this crisis as an opportunity to push for the return of these strategic supply chains to America. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Expert Says Virus Could Have Leaked From Wuhan Lab)

This morning in a speech at @NDU_EDU I will outline the need for a ‘pro-American industrial policy’ to counter #China. Not a govt takeover of industry. I argue for public policies that protect our national interest & security. https://t.co/KIB7oCZ3ed — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 10, 2019

Peter Narvarro, Trump’s trade advisor, also said, “And what I have learned so far, and not surprisingly, is that we have offshored far too much of our supply chain, not just for corona, but also for the essential medicines we need.”

Individual efforts from Americans

As governors started to put shelter-in-place orders in place, Americans responded by mobbing to grocery stores and causing a run on toilet paper showing that people in general were unprepared for a pandemic.

The government has recommendations in place for preparations Americans should make in preparation for outbreaks. They include:

Store additional supplies of food and water.

Periodically check your regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply in your home.

Have any nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.

Get copies and maintain electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference. Get help accessing electronic health records.

Talk with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

Replenishing the national stockpiles of medical equipment following this outbreak will be important for future preparation. Perhaps more difficultly, returning strategic supply lines to America, or at least shifting production to countries that, unlike China, are friendly actors on the world stage, America will be much better prepared for a future outbreak.