Sen. Lindsey Graham Releases Declassified FBI Informant Transcripts, Carter Page FISA Records

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham released a slew of newly declassified documents from the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign on Thursday, including previously secret information from the bureau’s applications to surveil Carter Page.
Graham also released two transcripts of a confidential FBI informant’s conversations in 2016 with George Papadopoulos, another former Trump campaign aide.
The document dump follows on the heels of other information from the Trump-Russia probe that has been declassified over the past week.
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson also released information from a Justice Department report that showed that the FBI received evidence that Russian operatives may have fed disinformation to Christopher Steele, the former British spy whose dossier the FBI used to obtain surveillance warrants against Page. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Crossfire Typhoon’: Here Is A 171-Page Transcript Of George Papadopoulos’s Encounter With An FBI Informant)
“I’m committed to being as transparent as possible about the circumstances surrounding FISA abuse. The goal is to make sure it never happens again,” Graham said in a statement announcing the release of the documents.
The Judiciary committee has also set up a website to house documents from the Russia investigation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.