Detroit Lions Help Provide More Than 1,800 Meals To Hospital Workers

The Detroit Lions have stepped up in a big way for Michigan hospital workers during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to an Instagram post from the team, the Lions teamed up with restaurants and food trucks to provide 1,859 meals for workers at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram We’re in this together ???? A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Apr 15, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

Once again, the world needed heroes and the football community answered the call. When the good hospital workers of Michigan needed football, the Lions got the job done.

As a massive Detroit Lions fan, I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be happier at all to see my team step up and get the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Apr 15, 2020 at 9:28pm PDT

I know I rip the Lions a lot because we don’t win as often as we should on the field. Trust me, none of this changes that fact.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that some things are bigger than the scoreboard. Making sure the hospital workers on the front lines have access to food right now is a big priority.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Mar 27, 2020 at 5:20am PDT

The Lions stepped up and partnered with local organizations as well as the men and women fighting coronavirus. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see.