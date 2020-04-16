Detroit Lions Release Video Of Matthew Stafford’s Greatest Career Moments

The Detroit Lions released an awesome video of Matthew Stafford late Wednesday night.

The team posted an Instagram video of the quarterback’s greatest career moments, and fans of the franchise won’t want to miss it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let’s all take a fun walk down memory lane and give it a watch below.

Matthew Stafford is a hell of a football player, and there’s no doubt about that at all. The man has a howitzer attached to the right side of his body.

There’s nobody else I’d want for my quarterback. When he cocks his right arm back to let it fly, you know something big is coming.

Of course, the Lions have done a spectacular job of pissing his career away just like they did Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

Getting a star player and then not winning at all with them is kind of our tradition in Detroit. It just wouldn’t feel right to actually win.

Either way, Stafford has proven to be a true leader and ironman for the Lions, and I hope like hell management doesn’t dump anytime soon.

Prior to getting hurt last season, he was playing some great football. Of course, it’s the Lions, and I’m sure they’ll do the opposite of whatever is right.