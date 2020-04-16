Will Fans Tolerate And Accept Not Being Allowed To Attend Sporting Events?

It’s starting to look like there’s a very real possibility fans won’t be allowed at sporting events anytime soon.

Currently, sports are shut down across America because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and even when they start back up, there's certainly no guarantee fans will be allowed to attend.

In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci even speculated that the stadiums would have to be kept empty in order to ensure a safe return of the action.

That begs the question: will fans accept and tolerate not being allowed to attend sporting events? It’s a question that needs to be asked, and I’m not sure I have an answer.

As somebody who attends several sporting events every year, this situation hits me harder than most. I think I’ve come to my own conclusion, and an outcome that I’m willing to accept.

If the options are no sports or sports with empty stadiums, then I’m choosing the latter. At the end of the day, I’d rather watch sports on TV than nothing at all.

Will I be upset and disappointed about not being able to attend Camp Randall to watch the Badgers play football? Without a doubt.

It’ll be crushing to not attend a Badgers game for the first time in years, but the beer in the fridge will still be cold as I watch the game on TV.

Will most other fans agree with me? I have no idea at all. I can’t tell you how other people feel, but it’s better to have action on TV and the football season underway than nothing at all.

