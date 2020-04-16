Jalen Green Will Go Pro Instead Of Attending College

Jalen Green will opt for the G-League instead of playing college basketball.

According to Jonathan Givony, the top-ranked high school basketball player in ESPN’s rankings will announce Thursday afternoon that he won’t attend college. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, he’ll play in the G-League next season in the NBA’s “professional pathway program.”

Ahead of a 1pm eastern formal announcement, Jalen Green has started to inform college suitors that he plans to enter the NBA/G League’s professional pathway program, sources tell ESPN. He is ESPN’s #1 prospect in the 2020 high school class. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 16, 2020

This is just the latest sign that more and more phenom high school basketball players will opt for money over the college experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JG4 (@jalen) on Jan 26, 2020 at 10:38am PST

The NBA will eventually start letting high school players jump straight to the league. That day is coming, and there’s no doubt about it.

Right now, players have to be removed at least a year from high school to play in the NBA. That means they can go overseas, the G-League or college.

The phenom guard will now go to the G-League for a season, and will then likely be one of the first players selected in the 2021 draft.

You can bank on more and more elite players doing this, and I’m okay with it. Keep the college game for the kids who truly want to be there.

Players who want an immediate payday should go get it. I don’t have an issue with that at all.