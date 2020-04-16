‘Playing Stupid On TV’: Joe Scarborough Mocks Sen. Kennedy’s Southern Accent

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough mocked Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy’s southern accent Thursday, while ripping Kennedy’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He says in his corn pound, made up accent that ‘yea, we closed down, people still died,'” Scarborough said. “He may be playing stupid on TV, he may be acting like he’s dumb as dishwater on TV, but he knows that without the social distancing, instead of 30,000 people dead right now, it’d probably be 300,000 people dead right now.”

Scarborough continued to rip Kennedy over his calls to reopen the economy, saying that it would lead to more death. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“He also has to know that if we reopen the government too quickly without the testing…a lot more people are gonna die,” Scarborough said.

The ‘Morning Joe’ host then went back to mocking Kennedy’s accent, mentioning that Kennedy attended the University of Oxford.

“Here’s the punchline John Kennedy,” Scarborough said. “I like how you talk like that, Mr. Oxford. He actually talks like Sherlock Holmes when he’s behind closed doors in his house.

UNHINGED: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough goes on bigoted rampage against Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy pic.twitter.com/ttvF1QRuI4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 16, 2020

Kennedy told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that the U.S. needs to reopen its economy, noting the tens of millions of Americans who have lost their jobs in recent weeks.

“Trying to burn down the village to save it is foolish,” Kennedy said.