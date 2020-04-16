Kanye Says He ‘Stopped Drinking’ When He Realized He Was A ‘Functioning Alcoholic’

Kanye West opens up about his battle with alcohol and shared that he “stopped drinking” when he realized that he was “a functioning alcoholic.”

“One day I was in my office working on the couture collection, and there was some Grey Goose in the fridge and I was just going to get a daytime drink, and I looked and thought, ‘Devil, you’re not going to beat me today,'” ” the 42-year-old rapper shared in his cover story for GQ magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

“That one statement is like a tattoo,” he added. “I haven’t had a drink since I realized I needed to take it day by day, but I never owned up, or was even told, ‘Hey, you’re a functioning alcoholic.'”(RELATED: Kanye West Defends His Support Of President Trump On Jimmy Kimmel Live)

West continued, “People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything—but not a functioning alcoholic. And I would be drinking orange juice and Grey Goose in the morning.”

“I really grabbed the drink to be able to even go to the awards show due to the information that everyone knows now,” the “Stronger” hitmaker went on after being pressed by the reporter about how there was never a public perception of him as an alcoholic. “To say, ‘Okay, I can handle this.'”