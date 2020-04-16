Los Angeles Rams Center Brian Allen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is the first player in the NFL to contract coronavirus.

According to Jay Glazer late Wednesday night, Allen is the first player in the NFL to test positive for the virus. He reportedly experienced flu-like symptoms and lost his taste. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He no longer has symptoms. He’s expected to be cleared of the virus at some point this week.

Breaking: First active NFL player to test positive for the corona virus, Rams C Brian Allen, told (cont) https://t.co/SPiLYNcyVC — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 16, 2020

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Allen during this trying time, and we’re wishing him nothing but the best.

It sounds like he’s already well on his way to fully recovering and that’s great news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Allen (@bcallen65) on Nov 11, 2019 at 5:21pm PST

Now, the question is if Allen had any contact with other NFL players after contracting the virus. That’s going to be a question the league has to find an answer to.

Hopefully, he’s been isolating and quarantining even before he tested positive. If he was in contact with other players, then the NFL has to find and test them immediately.

If the league can put a lid on this situation quickly, then it might not impact the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Allen (@bcallen65) on Aug 16, 2018 at 3:10pm PDT

We’re wishing Allen a speedy recovery, and let’s all hope he’s the first and last person to test positive for the virus in the NFL.