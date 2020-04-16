Matthew McConaughey Auctions Off Texas Football Experience To Raise Money During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Matthew McConaughey has put together a fun auction to raise money for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood superstar is auctioning off a game day experience with him during an upcoming Texas Longhorns game. He announced it during an Instagram video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the details below.

According to the All In Challenge page for the event, the money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The description of the event reads in part, “You might start off a bit Dazed and Confused when you first get star-struck by the coolest cucumber in Hollywood, but it won’t take long for this Longhorn experience to have you feeling all right, all right, all riiiiight.”

How can anybody not like Matthew McConaughey? Seriously, is it even possible? People dunk on celebrities all the time, and a lot of it is justified.

McConaughey transcends all that nonsense. He’s bigger than Hollywood. When America started struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, he didn’t even hesitate to step up and meet the challenge.

He got involved financially, used his gigantic platform to spread messages encouraging safety and is now auctioning off a game day experience. He’s going above and beyond to help win the war against coronavirus.

The “True Detective” star will always be an all-star in my book, and the world could use a lot more guys like him.