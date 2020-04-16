New York Yankees Share Incredibly Inspiring Video During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The New York Yankees released an incredible video Thursday morning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLB team released a #WeAreNewYork video featuring all the pro squads in the city, and it’s exactly what we need to raise our spirits. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If there was anything that will have you motivated and ready to win this war, it’s this video. Give it a watch below.

Who is ready to run through a concrete barrier right now? I know damn well that I’m ready to run through a wall after watching that.

I’m not even a New York guy. In fact, I hate the city of New York. Visited once, and I might never go back.

You know what else I know for sure? Coronavirus doesn’t stand a chance against America if we’re unified and in this fight together.

The virus has made us pay a price so far, but we’re going to win this war. The video above is a perfect example of how great the American spirit is.

So, come together, help each other and I promise you we’re going to win this war. The coronavirus will be history, and we’ll all remember the parts we played.