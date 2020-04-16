The NFL Draft Officially Begins In 1 Week On April 23

We’re officially one week out from the start of the NFL draft.

In one week on April 23, the NFL will hold the first ever virtual draft. It had been slated to start in Las Vegas, but the coronavirus pandemic ended any hope of that happening.

Now, Roger Goodell will announce first round picks from the comfort of his basement. Somehow, Goodell came out the big winner this year because there won’t be any booing!

I’m a big of a sucker for the draft, and I’d be lying if I said otherwise. Do I know as much as some of the NFL experts?

No, but I still like to have fun with the draft. It’s a great excuse to debate the merits of certain athletes, have a few beers, eat some good food and get the boys together for a fun night.

More than anything else, the NFL draft has turned into a social experience, which is exactly what the league has wanted to happen.

It’s become a major television event, it captivates the world of sports and people love it. It’s all about the drama generated by the picks!

We all know Joe Burrow is going number one to the Bengals and Chase Young is probably going second to the Redskins.

After that, it’s going to be absolute chaos. Who will the Lions take at three? Who will the Dolphins take at five? Where will Tua land? Will Justin Herbert be drafted ahead of him? Where will Jalen Hurts land?

These are the questions that’ll be answered the night of April 23! I can’t wait! You can watch on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.