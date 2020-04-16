REPORT: NFL Is Preparing Plans For Shortened Season, Holding Games In ‘Partially Filled Stadiums’

The NFL is preparing for all possibilities going into the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The future of football hangs in the balance during the crisis, and nobody seems to have any idea when things will return to normal. The NFL is preparing plans for any outcome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The league is “contemplating contingencies that include a potentially shortened schedule, holding games in empty or partially filled stadiums, and moving or rescheduling games if necessary,” according to the Washington Post.

Do I think this report is a reason to panic? Not at all. Not one bit. It’s the NFL’s business to prepare for all outcomes.

It’s a multi-billion dollar organization. The league would be incredibly foolish to not prepare for the possibility of coronavirus having a huge impact.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has to be ready to roll with the punches come August when the preseason is slated to get underway.

Does that mean no fans will be allowed in? Possibly. Does it means games might have to be moved? That would also seem like a very real option on the table.

No matter what the outcome is, the NFL has to be ready to go from the moment the green light is given. Being unprepared is simply an unacceptable option.

Luckily, it sounds like the NFL will be ready for week one. What’s exactly in store appears to still be up in the air, but the league is prepared. That’s all that matters at the end of the day.