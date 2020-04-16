Prince William Announces Opening Of Hospital Constructed In 8 Days Due To COVID-19

Prince William announced the opening of a hospital constructed in England in “just 8 days” to deal with COVID-19 patients.

“Constructed in just eight days in response to the #COVID19 outbreak, the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham, officially opened today by The Duke of Cambridge will rightly go down as a landmark in the history of the NHS,” Kensington Palace captioned Thursday a clip of the Duke Of Cambridge‘s message on Instagram. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Later today we’ll share more on The Duke’s conversations with some of the incredible people — medical staff, logistical staff, military staff and the project director — who built @nightingalebham,” the palace message added. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

In the clip, the royal explains via video that the building the people are standing in on the other side of the screen is “yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge” during the pandemic.

“And having spoken to some of the people who helped build it, hospitals are about the people not the bricks,” the royal explained, while noting how the exhibition center was turned into a a hospital.

In a second post, Kensington Palace shared that the new hospital “will have a workforce of doctors, nurses, therapists and support staff to provide beds for general medical #Coronavirus patients.”

As previously reported, Willam’s father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in recovery.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins, there have been a total of 104,134 cases of the coronavirus in the UK, with 13,729 deaths.