Princess Beatrice Cancels Her Wedding Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Princess Beatrice has canceled her wedding due to COVID-19.

Prince Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding was supposed to take place on May 29 at St. James’s Palace, according to a report published Thursday by People magazine.

Princess Beatrice Officially Cancels Her Royal Wedding in May Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/SKn06RJtlm — People (@people) April 16, 2020



“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”

“The invitations were never actually sent out,” a source told the magazine. (RELATED: The Queen Cancels Prince Andrew’s Birthday Party Amid Epstein Allegations)

The cancelation comes as the United Kingdom announced the nation-wide lockdown was being extended for another three weeks.

The reception, which was to be held in the gardens at Buckingham Palace, had already been canceled, but it was thought that the couple could marry in private.

It was reported that Princess Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, would still play a big role in her wedding despite taking a break from royal duties. He was still set to walk the princess down the aisle.

“He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter,” a source told the magazine at the time. “This is obviously very hard times.”