REVIEW: ‘Outer Banks’ Is Great On Netflix Through 2 Episodes

Netflix’s new show “Outer Banks” is very good through the first two episodes.

As all the loyal readers know, I’ve been pretty excited about this series from Netflix ever since I saw the first trailer. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Mar 31, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

Given the fact I’m at home isolating from coronavirus, I need all the great content I can get to watch. “Outer Banks” dropped Wednesday, and I cruised through the first two episodes.

It didn’t disappoint at all. It was stoking my old memories of “The Goonies,” and still had a very modern vibe to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Mar 31, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

The plot is pretty straight forward so far. A boat sinks, a man is dead, John B’s dad is missing (presumed dead) and there’s a mysterious compass everybody wants to get their hands on.

Two episodes in and we’ve already had actions, surprises, twists and turns, love storylines getting laid down, deceit and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Apr 1, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT

Are there a couple laughable and cringe worthy moments in the new adventure/mystery drama? No doubt. No doubt at all, but it’s overwhelmingly entertaining.

We needed something to keep us entertained during these trying times, and Netflix answered the call with “Outer Banks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Apr 6, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

I’m two episodes in, and I’m hooked. Obviously, there’s a long way to go, but I think we’re off to one hell of a hot start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Apr 9, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

Give “Outer Banks” a shot on Netflix if you haven’t already.