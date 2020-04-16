Sam Ehlinger’s GoFundMe For Coronavirus Aid Raises More Than $100,000

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s GoFundMe for coronavirus aid has hit the $100,000 mark.

Ehlinger started a GoFundMe near the end of March to help raise money during the war against the virus, and he’s currently sitting at $101,120. Yahoo Sports previously reported that the dual-threat passer also received a private donation of $50,000 not included in the total. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The means Ehlinger has raised more than $150,000 to help win the war against coronavirus. Some of the organizations that will receive money are the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank and Austin Pets Alive.

As I’ve said before, it’s been great watching the world of football step up in such a gigantic way during this crisis.

Ehlinger is just a college student, but he’s putting his huge platform to work. He’s doing his part to win the war, and he’s setting a great example.

Raising more than $100,000 on GoFundMe is a serious amount of cash. There are a lot of people that are going to benefit from Ehlinger’s efforts to win the war against coronavirus.

Hopefully, more and more people will follow his lead, put their platforms to work and help pool resources to help those in need.

Major shoutout to Ehlinger for being one of the leaders in this fight.