‘SNL’ Star Michael Che To Pay Rent Of Grandmother’s Neighbors After She Died From COVID-19

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che will pay one month of rent for his late grandmother’s neighbors in New York City.

Che’s grandmother recently passed away from COVID-19, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“Obviously I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in,” he continued. (RELATED: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Waive April Rent For Tenants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

“I know that’s just a drop in the bucket so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, at the very least,” he added.

Che called on Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Diddy to find a way to help out during coronavirus in his Instagram post.

Che addressed his grandmother’s death from COVID-19 during Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” after making an announcement on April 6 on Instagram and deleting it, Page Six reported.

“As you know, Colin, I lost my grandmother this week,” Che told co-host Colin Jost. “And coming back to work really made me feel better, especially with you.”