George Soros Tied To Multi-Million-Dollar Relief Fund For Illegal Aliens

An organization led and funded by billionaire activist George Soros is among the several philanthropic groups funding a multi-million relief initiative for illegal aliens living in California.

The Open Society Foundations is among several groups pledging to donate altogether $50 million for the California Immigrant Resilience Fund, a public-private partnership between philanthropic entities and the state of California to provide cash assistance to those living unlawfully in the United States.

California is ponying up $75 million, bringing the program’s total funding to $125 million. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the details of the program during a press conference Wednesday.

Foreign nationals who qualify can receive a one-time cash benefit of up to $500, helping them deal with the economic downturn, and households can receive up to $1,000.

Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees (GCIR), which is leading the fundraising efforts, lists its major contributors on its announcement page. Open Society Foundations is identified as one of the “supporters” of the initiative.

Other donors include Emerson Collective and Blue Shield of California Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, Sunlight Giving, the Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund, the Marin Community Foundation, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the Akonadi Foundation and the California Wellness Foundation. (RELATED: George Soros Has Donated A Fortune Fighting Trump’s Immigration Agenda, New Book Alleges)

The Resilience Fund, according to GCIR, has so far been seeded with $6 million, but organizers are hoping to reach their goal of $50 million in private funding.

“I want to thank our philanthropic partners for joining with California and committing to raise an additional $50 million to provide disaster relief support to this population through the California Immigrant Resilience Fund,” Newsom said in a prepared statement released Wednesday.

The Open Society Foundations, or OSF, is an international philanthropic network led by Soros. Not only is the 89-year-old billionaire the founder and chairman of OSF, he has doled out over $32 billion of his own fortune to the organization since it launched in 1993.

OSF has gone on to shell out millions to liberal outfits and causes across the globe, including to a group closely linked to Fusion GPS, and to bolster the anti-Semitic BDS movement. Soros himself has also spent much of his immense wealth with donations to Democratic campaigns here in the United States.

