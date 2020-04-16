Strip Clubs Sue To Get Stimulus Money During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Strip clubs are suing the government for relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

The owners of Little Darlings in Michigan and Silk Exotic Gentlemen’s Clubs in Wisconsin have sued the government in order to get access to relief funds under the $2 trillion aid bill, according to CNN. They’re arguing that not being allowed stimulus funds is trampling their freedom of speech. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The strip clubs have been closed since March amid the ongoing pandemic, and there’s no known date when they’ll be open again.

America, are we really going to let our strip clubs go under? Are we really going to let the last bastions of freedom disappear in this country because of coronavirus?

The answer should be an overwhelming “no.” If you love freedom, then you have to fight for all kinds of freedoms. That includes the freedom of future doctors and lawyers to dance.

We didn’t drop two atomic bombs on Japan so that we could lose our strip clubs in 2020. You know who else hates strip clubs? ISIS.

Don’t side with ISIS. Side with freedom and the hard working women out there.

While court battles aren’t really my thing, I might have to watch this one like a hawk. It feels like a tipping point for the soul of the nation.

We’re either going to band together to protect freedom, or we’re going to lose who we are as a people. Pick the side of freedom. The rest will work itself out.