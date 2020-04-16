‘I Don’t Know If They Call Me Essential’: Trump Jokes About Not Being ‘Essential’ During Truck Driver Celebration

President Donald Trump joked that he was not sure if people thought he was “essential” while praising truck drivers at the White House on Thursday.
Trump's comments were delivered during a celebration for American truckers at the White House, honoring them for providing "essential supplies" and keeping the economy moving."
“We worked with states to lift burdensome restrictions and ensure that all states’ rest areas remain open to support these hard working men and women on the road,” the president said, “We also declared that our talented workers at private truck stops are essential employees – they are indeed.”
"I don't know if you know that, did you know we call you all essential? There's very few people called essential," Trump added.
“I don’t know if they call me essential. I’m not sure about that. But you’re essential; that I can tell you.”
An announcement from the president regarding the administration's plan to reopen the economy will occur during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Thursday. The focus of Trump's plan will be on supporting bars, restaurants and services that have struggled as a result of social distancing policies, in addition to an eventual phase in of public gatherings over time.