‘Beijing Biden’: Trump Super PAC Spends Millions Blasting Biden For ‘Being Soft On China’

A Pro-Trump super PAC unveiled it’s new advertisement on Thursday accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of “being soft on China” amid speculation that a Chinese research lab in Wuhan was the catalyst for the coronavirus pandemic.

The America First Action is set to spend $10 million testing advertisement labeling which labels the presidential candidate "Beijing Biden" in three key state that help get Trump elected in 2016 — Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, Axios reports.

“For 47 years the DC Elite has made one country great — Joe Biden has led the charge ,” says the narrator as a compilation of clips show Biden stating “that a rising China is a positive development” and a “we’re not trying to slow down Chinese growth.”

WATCH:

New Ad hits #BeijingBiden for being soft on China- $2.7 ad buy in Wisconsin, part of $10 million blitz in 3 states through end of May pic.twitter.com/55FdfCBkf7 #maga — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) April 16, 2020

The narrator adds, "China stole American manufacturing and hoarded our emergency stock pile. Now more than ever, America needs to stop China, and to stop China, you have to stop Joe Biden."

Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee for the Democratic party after Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out last week and has now endorsed the former VP. Currently, Biden leads the race with 47.3% compared to President Donald Trump’s 41.8%, according to a RealClearPolitics average.