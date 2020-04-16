‘Wisconsin On BTN’ Tweets About How Insanely Dominant The Badgers Have Been At Running Back

One tweet perfectly sums up just how dominant the Wisconsin Badgers have been at running the football over the years.

Wisconsin on BTN tweeted out a video of Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon and Montee Ball tearing up defenses, and captioned it in part, “In other words, @BadgerFootball = RBU.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

I don’t know how anybody can argue Wisconsin isn’t the best running back program in America. We never have to rebuild the position. We just reload.

In the past six or seven years, we have a very strong argument for having the two best rushers in the game. I’ll take Jonathan Taylor and Melvin Gordon over anybody else during that time period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Mar 25, 2020 at 9:44pm PDT

Jonathan Taylor rushed for more than 6,000 yards in just three years of college football! Stop and think about how gaudy of a stat that is.

Melvin Gordon was also a freak of nature on the field. He was a different player than Taylor, but he was hard as hell to bring down.

If you let him find and hit the hole, then there was always a chance he was going to be gone.

The numbers speak for themselves. When it comes to running the football and pounding defenses into submission, nobody matches what the Badgers do.