Anthony Fauci Says He Doesn’t ‘Feel Confident At All’ In China’s Coronavirus Numbers

Top White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday night that he doesn’t “feel confident at all” in China’s reported coronavirus cases.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Fauci whether the United States has received “all the data that we want from China.” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered in the negative.
“No. I mean, I think any of us who have been dealing with this now for the last few months don’t feel confident at all that we have all of the data of the originally infected individuals, how long there were people in the circulation or even now, how many deaths there really are in China.”
“That number is really rather a low number. That number surprises me,” Fauci added. “That that number is so low, but then again, you know it is what it is, it’s behind us, Let’s move ahead and address our own problem.” (RELATED: Biden Ignores China’s Undercounting, Says America Has ‘More Coronavirus Cases Than Anywhere In The World’)
China is widely believed to have under-reported its coronavirus statistics.
U.S. intelligence has reportedly concluded that the communist nation falsified its data in order to keep coronavirus numbers artificially low.
