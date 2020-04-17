Busch Offers Free Beer For Couples Who Had Their Weddings Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Busch Beer is pulling off a great move for couples who have had their weddings postponed because of coronavirus.

The massive beer company tweeted that it will give away free beer for a year to people whose weddings were put "on ice." Couples just need to post photos of themselves with how they were planning to celebrate for a chance to win.

Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR. Post a photo of yourselves and tell us how you’re planning to celebrate, along with #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win. pic.twitter.com/qkgVXvCsZa — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 15, 2020

I can’t imagine how awful it must be to have your wedding postponed because of coronavirus. Talk about a brutal situation.

People sometimes spend years planning weddings. It’s a huge life event, and many (if not the vast majority) are on hold until further notice because of coronavirus.

Well, Busch is doing what it can to help ease the pain.

It’s been pretty cool watching different companies step up during this crisis and pandemic to help in whatever ways they can.

Busch Beer offering free beer for a year to those with postponed weddings is a pretty classy move. There’s no doubt about that at all.

I already have a ton of Busch Light in my fridge, and I’ll definitely be cracking a few of them open later today.

Shoutout to Busch for the awesome move. Hopefully, they put a few smiles on the faces of couples across America.