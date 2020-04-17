Busting 3 Major Coronavirus ‘Self-Cure’ Myths

As the novel coronavirus crisis continues, there’s been plenty of “self-cure” suggestions floating around on the internet.
What’s true and what is just fake news? Can alcohol really kill the virus and should you avoid taking Advil? (RELATED: All You Need To Know About Catching Coronavirus By Touching Surfaces)
The Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc teamed up with media reporter Shelby Talcott to debunk some of the more well-known coronavirus cure myths.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!