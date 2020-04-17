Greg Schiano Says Rutgers Is ‘Preparing For Any Number Of Different Situations’ For The Football Season

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano is preparing for all possibilities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With the future of America’s favorite sport in doubt, coaches around the country are considering all options in case coronavirus disrupts the regular flow of college football. The man leading the Scarlet Knights isn’t an exception. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schiano said the following about the pandemic and college football season, according to NJ.com:

We are preparing for any number of different situations. But the reality is I’m not really qualified, nor is it my place to speculate on what would happen, when it would happen or how it would happen. What I’ve tried to stay focused on is the health and well-being of our players, and where we can help families. I owe it to these kids’ parents and guardians to make sure they’re safe and they’re healthy. I’ve spent the majority of my time on that.

This seems like a pretty measured and realistic stance for Schiano to have. He’s focused on different options, but he’s most importantly focused on safety.

At the end of the day, if we can’t play college football safely during the ongoing pandemic, then we’re simply not going to play.

We have to win the war first, and then we can focus on getting back on the field.

I honestly believe if we do the right things, listen to the experts and do our individual parts to win the war, then we’ll have football in a few months.

It seems like Schiano has his priorities in order, and he’s busy looking out for his guys. That’s what we like to see out of our coaches.

Together, we will win the war and emerge on the other side stronger than ever!