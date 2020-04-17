Brad Paisley Releases New Song ‘No I In Beer’

Country music star Brady Paisley dropped his new song “No I in Beer” on Wednesday, and it might be exactly what America needs right now.

It's certainly not a secret at all that I'm a fan of Paisley's work. In fact, his performance in Bozeman Montana was the most electric concert I ever went to. The man is simply a showman of epic proportions.

Now, he’s dropping some music to raise our spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, and the song is a straight banger. If this doesn’t make you want to crack open a cold one, I don’t know what will. Give “No I in Beer” a listen below.

That song is exactly what the soul needs during these trying times. There’s isn’t an “I” in beer, folks! He’s 100% factually correct.

We’re all in this together. We’re going to win this war standing shoulder-to-shoulder and we’re going to drink a lot of beers to celebrate.

We’ll be drinking those beers together! While we might be drinking in isolation right now, we’re absolutely going to drink together again.

Paisley is 100% correct about that one and there’s no other way to spin it.

So, on this fine Friday, let’s throw on some great country music and crack a few beers. We’re going to get through this and it’s okay if we do it with a nice beer buzz.