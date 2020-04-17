There’s A Massive Hole In The Coronavirus Loan Program, And It Might It Impact You: Wall Street Guru’s Weekly Update

Every Friday, Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik to break down everything you need to know about the week’s economic policy news.

There was plenty of highlights to hit this week: President Donald Trump’s guidelines to reopen the country; a massive oversight in the Small Business Administration’s relief programs; the legal liabilities employers could face when the bring employees back to work; and how the international community can hold China and the World Health Organization financially accountable for coronavirus. (RELATED: Labor Department Reports 5.25 Million New Unemployment Claims, A Slight Dip From Previous 2 Weeks — Brings Coronavirus Total To 22 Million)

Plus, should Americans be willing to sacrifice their civil liberties to stop the spread of the virus?

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”