ESPN Releases 5-Minute Look At The Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’

ESPN released an awesome segment from “The Last Dance” early Friday morning.

The Michael Jordan documentary arrives Sunday, and it’s arguably the most highly-anticipated sports film in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, ESPN sent expectations through the roof with the special look Friday morning. Give it a watch below.

Can’t wait for Sunday? Neither can we. So we’re dropping five minutes from the first episode of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/qW0Z3rmSxr — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2020

If you weren’t already pumped for Sunday night, you damn sure better be now. I can’t wait for “The Last Dance” to come out.

For anybody who is a fan of sports, it looks like it’s going to be incredible. We’re talking about a 10-part series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls winning six rings.

If that doesn’t get you pumped, then you might want to check your pulse.

Right now, we’re all stuck at home doing the best we can to keep our spirits high amid the ongoing crisis. Now, ESPN is about to drop the hottest film of 2020.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on ESPN at 9:00 EST to watch the beginning of the epic saga!