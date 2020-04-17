Evan Rachel Wood Shines A Light On Dolores’ Motivations, Says Her Actions Are ‘Just Right’

“Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood thinks Dolores is motivated by whatever she views as right and justified.

In episode five of season three, Wood’s iconic character releases everybody’s personal info held by Rehoboam and Incite. Naturally, mass chaos unfolded. So, what motivated Dolores to do it? Turns out it’s just whatever she thinks is right. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

“When I read what she does in the script, I thought, is it good or bad? And, I think the answer is it’s not good or bad, it’s just right,” Wood said in the video posted Thursday by HBO.

You can watch her full comments below.

This is the most fascinating dynamic about Dolores. It’s not so much whether she’s good or bad. In season one, I think we agree she’s good and in season two she trends towards darkness.

However, it’s not what side she falls on that makes her interesting. It’s the fact she’s willing to unleash carnage if she thinks it is the right thing to do.

In stark contrast, Serac is willing to do whatever is necessary to maintain order. This obviously has the two sides on a path for a massive collision.

What will happen in episode six? I don’t know, but I’m excited to find out! Tune in Sunday night on HBO. It’s going to be a lit time.