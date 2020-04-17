House Freedom Caucus Sends Letter To Trump, Asking Him To Reopen The Economy

Members of the House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday calling for the economy to be reopened, as businesses across the country continue to struggle.

The letter was signed by House members Reps. Andy Biggs, Jody Hice, Ron Wright, Jeff Duncan, Scott Perry, Andy Harris, Scott DesJarlais, Ken Buck, Paul Gosar, Randy Weber, Ted Yoho, Dan Bishop, and Ted Yoho, Fox News reported.

“The American people are resilient, but they have suffered tremendously under the weight of this closed economy. Measures enacted by Congress have provided limited relief,” the House Freedom Caucus members wrote in the letter. “More government is not the answer to these economic woes—reopening the economy is the answer. We are a free people with a free and fair market. The sooner we return to it, the sooner our economy will again thrive.”

Members of the House freedom caucus also mentioned how many people have lost their jobs and been affected by this virus economically, saying the states have worked out ways to stop the spread.

“All levels of government have imposed measures designed to slow the spread of the outbreak,” the letter continued. “The American people have responded to the guidelines and the effects are apparent…Unfortunately, some of the measures enacted to combat the virus have wreaked havoc on the American economy. Tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs and many businesses have had to close.”

The letter comes as Democrats in the Senate on April 9 blocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s request for more aid for small businesses, calling it a “political stunt.” (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block McConnell’s Bid For $250 Billion More In Small Business Aid)

The Republicans bill would have put $250 billion more into a loan program for small businesses. McConnell was hoping it would pass by unanimous consent, however, Democrats blocked it from passing. Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen both were on the Senate floor and voiced their opposition, saying there needs to be more focus on small businesses.

“I’m afraid that this unanimous consent is basically a political stunt because it will not address the immediate need of small businesses in the legislation that we have passed,” Cardin said.

Members of Congress are working on legislation to fund small businesses, however most are still mostly back home for recess. The full House and Senate are not expected back to Washington D.C. sooner than May 4, making it harder for legislation to be passed quickly.