Hugh Jackman Reveals What Started His Long-Standing Feud With Ryan Reynolds

Actor Hugh Jackman finally revealed what exactly started the whole feud with Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman said it all comes back to Reynolds’ ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, according to an interview published Thursday by The Daily Beast.

“How did it start?” Jackman responded when asked about the feud. “It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started.” (RELATED: Hugh Jackman Admits He Turned Down A Role In ‘Cats’)

“I met him back on ‘Wolverine,’ and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,'” Jackman explained. “And we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

Jackman said he’s currently working on the best way to get Reynolds back for his latest comment on “The Greatest Showman” actor’s Instagram post for his anniversary with his wife.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution,” the star said. “I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”