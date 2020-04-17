Politics

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Under Fire For Traveling Despite Federal Guidelines

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in Hanukkah reception and executive order signing at the White House in Washington

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Justin Caruso
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are facing criticism for traveling from Washington D.C. to New Jersey in violation of federal guidelines and her own instruction to Americans to stay home.

The New York Times first reported on Ivanka and Jared‘s travel from D.C. and noted her previous statement in a video where she told Americans, “Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so.”

“Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom,” the Times reported.

The White House defended her travel amid coronavirus, saying, “Ivanka — with her immediate family — celebrated Passover at a closed down facility considered to be a family home.”

“Her travel was no different than had she been traveling to/from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in D.C.,” the White House said, adding that it was “not commercial.” (RELATED: Trump Says He’ll Announce New Guidelines Thursday For Reopening The Country)

However, many in the media and political world are attacking the president’s daughter, accusing her of hypocrisy.

“THEY TOLD US not to leave our houses — stay home to stop the spread. Holidays are hard – they said they knew that – but do it for the common good,” Politico Playbook writer Jake Sherman wrote.

“There is not a single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared. They are the chosen ones and it’s only the rest of us that have to follow the rules,” former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart said.

“What makes this family different from all others?” Politico’s Marc Caputo said.

Author and reporter Kate Bennett called the travelling “Unreal.”

“big marie antoinette energy” New York Times writer Jamelle Bouie said.

“This would be a resigning issue in other countries,” Washington Examiner White House correspondent Rob Crilly said.

“Used personal email account for govt business Got security clearance over staff objections Obtained trademark approvals from China in conflict of interest Doesn’t follow #Covid19 guidelines that she encourages others to follow” former Obama administration official Chris Lu wrote.

“In the absence of a compelling explanation of why this trip was necessary, it is hard not to recall the proclamation in George Orwell’s Animal Farm that ‘All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others,'” New York Times reporter William K. Rashbaum said.

Others chimed in as well: