Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Under Fire For Traveling Despite Federal Guidelines

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are facing criticism for traveling from Washington D.C. to New Jersey in violation of federal guidelines and her own instruction to Americans to stay home.

The New York Times first reported on Ivanka and Jared‘s travel from D.C. and noted her previous statement in a video where she told Americans, “Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so.”

“Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom,” the Times reported.

The White House defended her travel amid coronavirus, saying, “Ivanka — with her immediate family — celebrated Passover at a closed down facility considered to be a family home.”

“Her travel was no different than had she been traveling to/from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in D.C.,” the White House said, adding that it was “not commercial.” (RELATED: Trump Says He’ll Announce New Guidelines Thursday For Reopening The Country)

However, many in the media and political world are attacking the president’s daughter, accusing her of hypocrisy.

“THEY TOLD US not to leave our houses — stay home to stop the spread. Holidays are hard – they said they knew that – but do it for the common good,” Politico Playbook writer Jake Sherman wrote.

THEY TOLD US not to leave our houses — stay home to stop the spread. Holidays are hard – they said they knew that – but do it for the common good Yet ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ and ⁦@jaredkushner⁩ went to Bedminster for Passover. https://t.co/tI8S0z1alR — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2020

“There is not a single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared. They are the chosen ones and it’s only the rest of us that have to follow the rules,” former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart said.

There is not a single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared. They are the chosen ones and it’s only the rest of us that have to follow the rules. https://t.co/V2qmLYexMN — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 16, 2020

“What makes this family different from all others?” Politico’s Marc Caputo said.

What makes this family different from all others? https://t.co/uRhsig6pWK — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 16, 2020

Author and reporter Kate Bennett called the travelling “Unreal.”

. @IvankaTrump posted videos saying “we’re all in this together.” Yet while so many Jews celebrated Passover alone or via video, Ivanka took her family to Bedminster. During a pandemic. After telling everyone else to stay home. Unreal. via @anniekarni https://t.co/trOcFdyzb5 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 16, 2020

“big marie antoinette energy” New York Times writer Jamelle Bouie said.

big marie antoinette energy https://t.co/zsGsP5FY5E — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 16, 2020

“This would be a resigning issue in other countries,” Washington Examiner White House correspondent Rob Crilly said.

This would be a resigning issue in other countries https://t.co/UXqJduiJvS — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) April 16, 2020

“Used personal email account for govt business Got security clearance over staff objections Obtained trademark approvals from China in conflict of interest Doesn’t follow #Covid19 guidelines that she encourages others to follow” former Obama administration official Chris Lu wrote.

Used personal email account for govt business Got security clearance over staff objections Obtained trademark approvals from China in conflict of interest Doesn’t follow #Covid19 guidelines that she encourages others to followhttps://t.co/qKhvjxpyqk — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) April 16, 2020

“In the absence of a compelling explanation of why this trip was necessary, it is hard not to recall the proclamation in George Orwell’s Animal Farm that ‘All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others,'” New York Times reporter William K. Rashbaum said.

In the absence of a compelling explanation of why this trip was necessary, it is hard not to recall the proclamation in George Orwell’s Animal Farm that “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” https://t.co/dSh5DBhpWV — William K. Rashbaum (@WRashbaum) April 16, 2020

Others chimed in as well:

Ivanka Trump, Disregarding Federal Guidelines, Travels to N.J. for Passover Ms. Trump herself has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes. @anniekarni reports https://t.co/3leJevv41b — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 16, 2020

“we’re all in this together” https://t.co/v4lB7XNpEq — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) April 16, 2020

Leading my example. These people are abominable. Ivanka Trump, Disregarding Federal Guidelines, Travels to N.J. for Passover https://t.co/uUl7NVAfXT — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) April 16, 2020

Wow. Do as they say, not as they do. As other Americans tried to flatten the curve by staying home or Zooming with their loved ones, Ivanka and Jared bypassed federal guidelines and went to Bedminster for Passover, @anniekarni reports. https://t.co/PHk6flKJcc — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) April 16, 2020

“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” Ivanka said in a video. Then she traveled to NJ for Passover. by @anniekarni https://t.co/MDN2G9EGn2 — Elizabeth Dias (@elizabethjdias) April 16, 2020

Tired: Let them eat cake

Wired: Let them self-quarantinehttps://t.co/iV0ZRHDdPm — Fiddler (@cFidd) April 16, 2020

Of course the rules don’t apply to the people who make them https://t.co/pksNQ76I4a — Brian Goldsmith (@GoldsmithB) April 16, 2020

Because the rules don’t apply to the royal family. https://t.co/hA97iNdy6O — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) April 16, 2020

I am so late to this and can’t believe i missed it. Exhibition # 1 million of why Javanka is just the worst. The arrogance, the cluelessness, the entitlement, the total lack of self awareness. They are both just truly detestable. https://t.co/RXuTqabybh — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) April 16, 2020