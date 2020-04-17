Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Thanks Fans For Support During Court Battle With Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp has joined Instagram with a message of encouragement for fans and a thank you.

Depp, who is embroiled in an on-going legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, uploaded a video to his new page Thursday where he focused mainly on coronavirus, but also thanked fans for their support.

“Before I go, on a more suppose personal note: Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” Depp said. “I am touched beyond words.”

Depp, who finalized his divorce with Heard in 2016, has sued his ex-wife for $50 million in a defamation case after Heard accused the actor of beating her. Depp has maintained he never physically abused Heard and has claimed she was an aggressor towards him.

Depp is also in the middle of a lawsuit against The Sun after the British tabloid published an article calling him a “wife-beater.” Depp claimed the article cost him his role in “Pirates Of The Caribbean.” (RELATED: Audio Surfaces Of Amber Heard Admitting She Hit Johnny Depp)

Meanwhile, Depp is encouraging others to stay positive as the United States battles the spread of the coronavirus.

“People are ill and without care, people are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates…and I know for the moment it feels like both of our hands are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are, but our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained,” Depp said in the video.

“We can care and through caring, we will help each other and we will prevail,” he continued. “Caring is as close as the eye can see.”